Data I/O Reports Q3 2025 Results and Strategic Progress

Data I/o ( (DAIO) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Data I/o presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Data I/O Corporation is a leading global provider of data programming and security provisioning solutions for microcontrollers, security ICs, and memory devices, primarily serving the automotive electronics sector.

In its third quarter of 2025, Data I/O Corporation reported a 7% increase in bookings compared to the previous year, driven by new programming innovations and strategic enhancements. Despite facing challenges due to a temporary realignment of technology spending and geopolitical conditions, the company has made significant strides in stabilizing its business and aligning its technology investments with leading semiconductor roadmaps.

Key financial highlights include net sales of $5.4 million, consistent with the same period last year, and a gross margin of 50.7%, slightly improved from the previous quarter. The company experienced a net loss of $1.36 million, influenced by one-time expenses related to a cybersecurity incident and leadership transition. Despite these challenges, Data I/O’s PSV7000 Automated Programming System saw strong demand, particularly in Asia and Mexico, contributing to the increase in bookings.

Looking ahead, Data I/O is focused on expanding its market presence through continuous innovation in its LumenX programming platform and exploring new growth opportunities in adjacent markets. The appointment of a new CFO and engagement with an investment bank for M&A activities are strategic steps to support this growth. The company remains optimistic about its future, leveraging its strong technology roadmap and global positioning to capitalize on the growing demand for high-density flash memory applications.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue