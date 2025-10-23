Dana Incorporated Appoints Hanna Nelligan to Board

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Dana Incorporated ( (DAN) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On October 22, 2025, Dana Incorporated appointed Hanna Olivia Nelligan to its Board of Directors. Ms. Nelligan, who serves as the executive vice president, chief financial officer, and chief strategy officer of CHS Inc., brings extensive experience in global finance and strategic planning. Her appointment is expected to enhance Dana’s strategic priorities and long-term value creation. The company announced this appointment on October 23, 2025, highlighting Ms. Nelligan’s wealth of expertise as a valuable addition to their board.

The most recent analyst rating on (DAN) stock is a Buy with a $26.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Dana Incorporated stock, see the DAN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on DAN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, DAN is a Neutral.

Dana Incorporated’s overall stock score reflects a mix of financial challenges and positive strategic initiatives. The company’s financial performance is weak, with declining revenue and profitability, but technical indicators show strong momentum. The earnings call provided a positive outlook with strategic moves to improve financial health, although valuation concerns persist.

To see Spark’s full report on DAN stock, click here.

More about Dana Incorporated

Dana Incorporated is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets globally. The company offers conventional and clean-energy solutions, including drive and motion systems, electrodynamic technologies, and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions. Based in Maumee, Ohio, Dana reported sales of approximately $7.7 billion in 2024 and employs 28,000 people across 26 countries. It has been recognized as one of the ‘World’s Most Ethical Companies’ and ‘America’s Most Responsible Companies’ for 2025.

Average Trading Volume: 1,940,902

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.6B

Find detailed analytics on DAN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue