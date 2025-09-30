Damon Inc. Delays Yearly Report Filing

Damon ( (DMNIF) ) has released a notification of late filing.

Damon Inc. has filed a Form 12b-25, notifying a delay in submitting its Form 10-K (Yearly Report) for the financial period ending June 30, 2025. The primary reason for the delay is unforeseen processing delays that could not be resolved without unreasonable effort or expense. Damon Inc. anticipates filing the delayed report by September 30, 2025. The company reports a significant decrease in comprehensive loss, amounting to $5.4 million compared to $34 million in the previous fiscal year, primarily due to impairment of goodwill and changes in the fair value of financial liabilities. Forward-looking statements are included, highlighting potential risks and uncertainties. Damon Inc. is actively working on compliance, with the notification signed by Bal Bhullar, the Chief Financial Officer.

Spark’s Take on DMNIF Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, DMNIF is a Underperform.

Damon Inc. is facing critical financial challenges with significant operational losses and high financial risk. Technical analysis indicates bearish trends, and valuation is unappealing due to lack of profitability. While recent corporate actions show efforts to reduce debt, the termination of loan agreements may hinder future financing, adding to the company’s precarious position.

More about Damon

Average Trading Volume: 161,025

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.29M

