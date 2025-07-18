Dalata Hotel Group Sees Change in Major Shareholdings

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Dalata Hotel ( (GB:DAL) ) is now available.

Dalata Hotel Group PLC has announced a change in its major shareholdings, with Bank of America Corporation crossing a 5% threshold in voting rights as of July 17, 2025. This acquisition of voting rights may influence the company’s strategic decisions and could impact its market positioning, reflecting potential shifts in stakeholder influence.

Dalata Hotel

Dalata Hotel Group PLC operates in the hospitality industry, focusing on hotel management and operations. It is known for its portfolio of hotels across Ireland and the UK, catering primarily to business and leisure travelers.

