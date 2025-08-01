Daktronics Announces Executive Team Changes and Appointments

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

On July 28, 2025, Daktronics, Inc. announced changes in its executive team, with Sheila M. Anderson ceasing to be the principal accounting officer, while Howard I. Atkins was appointed to the role without additional compensation. Additionally, the company approved a new performance-based restricted stock unit agreement for certain executives, emphasizing profit and revenue growth over a three-year period. Furthermore, a termination agreement was reached with Interim President and CEO Brad T. Wiemann, detailing his transition and retirement plans, including severance benefits.

The most recent analyst rating on (DAKT) stock is a Hold with a $24.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Daktronics stock, see the DAKT Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, DAKT is a Neutral.

Daktronics’ strong liquidity and balance sheet, coupled with promising earnings call insights and strategic corporate actions, support a relatively positive outlook. However, the negative P/E ratio and profitability concerns weigh down the score, reflecting challenges in current valuation and income generation potential.

More about Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc. operates in the technology industry, focusing on designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems, and large screen video displays. The company serves a variety of markets, including sports, transportation, and commercial sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 454,711

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $796.6M

