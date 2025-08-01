Dakota Gold Corp Announces Board Member Retirement

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Dakota Gold Corp ( (DC) ) has provided an announcement.

On July 28, 2025, Dakota Gold Corp. announced the retirement of Gerald Aberle from its Board of Directors, effective August 8, 2025. The company expressed gratitude for Mr. Aberle’s contributions in his previous roles and wished him well in his retirement.

The most recent analyst rating on (DC) stock is a Buy with a $6.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Dakota Gold Corp stock, see the DC Stock Forecast page.

More about Dakota Gold Corp

Average Trading Volume: 654,392

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $404.2M

See more data about DC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue