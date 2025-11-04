Daiwa Securities Reports 2Q FY2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Daiwa ( (JP:8601) ) is now available.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. announced its financial results for the second quarter of FY2025, highlighting its performance in various segments including wealth management and global markets. The announcement provides insights into the company’s financial management and operations, indicating a strategic focus on asset-based revenues and overseas operations, which may impact its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8601) stock is a Hold with a Yen1273.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Daiwa stock, see the JP:8601 Stock Forecast page.

More about Daiwa

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. operates in the financial services industry, focusing on wealth management, asset management, and global markets and investment banking. The company provides a range of services including investment advisory, account management, and securities asset management, with a market focus on fixed income, currency, and commodities.

Average Trading Volume: 5,053,168

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen1609.8B

