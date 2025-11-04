Daiwa Securities Group Reports Stable Financial Performance Amid Market Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Daiwa ( (JP:8601) ) is now available.

Daiwa Securities Group reported a slight increase in its consolidated operating revenue for the first half of fiscal year 2025, with a 1.7% rise from the previous year. Despite challenges in the market environment, the company maintained a stable profit attributable to owners of the parent, reflecting a strategic focus on maintaining dividend payouts and financial stability.

More about Daiwa

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. operates primarily in the securities industry, offering a range of financial services and products. The company’s operations are significantly influenced by the economic and market environment.

Average Trading Volume: 5,053,168

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen1609.8B

