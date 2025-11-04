Daiwa Securities Announces Increased Interim Dividend for FY2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Daiwa ( (JP:8601) ) has issued an update.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. announced an interim dividend of 29 yen per share for the first half of FY2025, with payments commencing on December 3, 2025. This decision reflects a slight increase from the previous year’s interim dividend, indicating a positive financial performance and commitment to shareholder returns.

More about Daiwa

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. operates in the financial services industry, primarily offering securities brokerage, investment banking, and asset management services. The company is focused on serving a diverse range of clients, including individual investors, corporations, and institutional clients, with a strong presence in the Japanese market.

Average Trading Volume: 5,053,168

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen1609.8B

