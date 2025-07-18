Daiwa Office Investment Corporation Announces Strategic Acquisition of Own Units

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Daiwa Office Investment Corporation ( (JP:8976) ) has shared an announcement.

Daiwa Office Investment Corporation announced its decision to acquire its own investment units, with plans to cancel them during the fiscal period ending November 2025. This move is aimed at enhancing capital efficiency and returning profits to unitholders, with a maximum acquisition of 13,000 units or 3 billion yen, reflecting a strategic approach to boost unitholder value over the medium to long term.

More about Daiwa Office Investment Corporation

Daiwa Office Investment Corporation is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) focused on the acquisition, management, and leasing of office properties. It operates under the management of Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co. Ltd., with a primary focus on enhancing unitholder value through strategic asset management in the real estate sector.

