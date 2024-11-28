Daiwa House Logistics Trust Issues New Units for Management Fee

Daiwa House Logistics Trust (SG:DHLU) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers: Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Daiwa House Logistics Trust has issued 476,778 new units to pay part of its base management fee for the period ending September 2024, at an issue price of S$0.6407 per unit. This issuance increases the total number of units to 698,430,425, with the sponsor, Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd., holding a 13.20% stake. This strategic move aligns with the trust’s commitment to leveraging market dynamics effectively.

For further insights into SG:DHLU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.