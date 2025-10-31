Daito Trust Construction Reports Mixed Financial Results Amid Stock Split

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Daito Construction ( (JP:1878) ) has provided an update.

Daito Trust Construction reported its consolidated financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2025, showing a 5.8% increase in net sales to ¥959,553 million. However, the company experienced declines in operating and ordinary profits by 2.4% and 3.3%, respectively, compared to the previous year. The company also announced a 5-for-1 stock split effective October 1, 2025, which impacts the calculation of earnings per share and dividends. Despite the profit decline, Daito Trust Construction maintains a solid equity-to-asset ratio, reflecting a stable financial position.

Daito Trust Construction Co., Ltd. operates in the construction industry, primarily focusing on residential and commercial building projects. The company is listed on the Tokyo and Nagoya Stock Exchanges and is known for its comprehensive construction services in Japan.

Average Trading Volume: 1,137,067

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen1030.4B

