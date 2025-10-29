Daily Journal CFO Retirement Announcement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Daily Journal ( (DJCO) ).

Daily Journal Corporation announced the retirement of its Chief Financial Officer, Ms. Tu To, effective January 15, 2026. Ms. To, who has been with the company for forty-two years, will step down after serving as Controller for thirty-one years and nearly four years as CFO. As part of her retirement, she will receive a lump-sum payment, a cash bonus, potential milestone bonuses, and continued insurance coverage. The company has entered into a Separation Agreement with Ms. To, which includes a general release and waiver of claims, as well as reaffirmation of her confidentiality and non-disparagement obligations.

