Daiichi Sankyo’s Latest NSCLC Study: A Potential Game-Changer?

Study Overview: Daiichi Sankyo, in collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, is conducting a multicenter, randomized, open-label Phase 1b/2 trial titled A Study of Valemetostat Tosylate Plus Pembrolizumab Versus Pembrolizumab Alone in First-Line NSCLC Without Actionable Genomic Alterations. The study aims to evaluate the efficacy of combining Valemetostat Tosylate with Pembrolizumab against Pembrolizumab alone in treating advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with high PD-L1 expression, providing insights into potential new treatment avenues for this patient group.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests two interventions: Valemetostat Tosylate, an oral drug administered daily, and Pembrolizumab, an intravenous infusion given every three weeks. The combination aims to enhance treatment efficacy in NSCLC patients without actionable genomic alterations.

Study Design: This interventional study is randomized and follows a sequential intervention model without masking, meaning all participants and researchers know which treatment is being administered. The primary purpose is to assess treatment effectiveness, focusing on first-line therapy for NSCLC.

Study Timeline: The study began on October 1, 2024, with the latest update submitted on October 7, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking progress and ensuring timely updates on the study’s status and findings.

Market Implications: This study’s progress could significantly impact Daiichi Sankyo’s stock performance and investor sentiment, especially if the combination therapy shows superior efficacy. The involvement of Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC highlights the competitive landscape in NSCLC treatment, where innovative therapies are highly sought after.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

