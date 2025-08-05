Daihen Corporation Reports Strong Q1 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Daihen Corporation ( (JP:6622) ) is now available.

Daihen Corporation reported strong financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025, with significant increases in net sales and profits compared to the previous year. The company’s strategic initiatives have resulted in a 13.3% increase in net sales and a 250.8% rise in operating profit, showcasing its robust market positioning. However, comprehensive income saw a decline, indicating potential challenges in sustaining growth. The company maintains a stable financial position with a slight increase in equity ratio, and it has announced a forecasted increase in annual dividends, reflecting confidence in future performance.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6622) stock is a Buy with a Yen8200.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Daihen Corporation stock, see the JP:6622 Stock Forecast page.

More about Daihen Corporation

Daihen Corporation operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on products such as transformers, welding machines, and power distribution equipment. The company is listed on the Tokyo and Fukuoka Stock Exchanges.

Average Trading Volume: 105,562

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen160.9B

