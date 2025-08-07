Daido Group Limited Issues Profit Warning Amid Revenue Decline

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Daido Group Limited ( (HK:0544) ) has shared an announcement.

Daido Group Limited has issued a profit warning, indicating an expected net loss of no less than HK$36.8 million for the first half of 2025, compared to a net loss of approximately HK$19.8 million in the same period of 2024. This anticipated loss is mainly due to a significant decrease in revenue from its cold storage services and food and beverage trading in Mainland China, attributed to challenging macroeconomic conditions and the impact of extended lease agreements for cold storage warehouses.

More about Daido Group Limited

Daido Group Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, operating primarily in the cold storage and related services industry, as well as in the trading and sales of food and beverage business in Mainland China.

Average Trading Volume: 72,212

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$59.18M

