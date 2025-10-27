Daido Group Enters Lease Agreement with Union Ocean

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Daido Group Limited ( (HK:0544) ) has shared an announcement.

Daido Group Limited, through its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary DSL, has entered into a provisional agreement with Union Ocean for a two-year lease of premises in Hong Kong. This transaction, classified as a discloseable transaction under the Listing Rules, involves recognizing the right-of-use assets in the company’s financial statements and requires notification and announcement due to its size relative to the company’s financial metrics.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0544) stock is a Hold with a HK$2.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Daido Group Limited stock, see the HK:0544 Stock Forecast page.

More about Daido Group Limited

Average Trading Volume: 215,426

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$68.23M

For an in-depth examination of 0544 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

