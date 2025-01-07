Daicel Corporation Expands Treasury Stock Acquisition

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

An announcement from Daicel ( (JP:4202) ) is now available.

Daicel Corporation announced the acquisition of 1,111,900 shares of its own common stock for approximately 1.54 billion yen, as part of a broader treasury stock acquisition plan approved by its Board of Directors. This initiative reflects Daicel’s strategy to optimize capital structure and potentially provide shareholder value, with implications for market positioning by reducing available shares and signaling confidence to investors.

More about Daicel

Daicel Corporation operates within the chemical industry, providing a range of chemical products, including cellulose acetate, organic chemicals, polymers, pyrotechnic devices, and more. The company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, focusing on innovative solutions to enhance its market position.

YTD Price Performance: 0.11%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: $2.46B

See more insights into 4202 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.