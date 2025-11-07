DAI-DAN Co., Ltd. Reports Robust Growth and Announces Share Split

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from DAI-DAN Co., Ltd. ( (JP:1980) ) is now available.

DAI-DAN Co., Ltd. reported significant growth in its financial performance for the second quarter ending March 2026, with net sales increasing by 12.1% and operating profit surging by 159.2% compared to the previous year. The company announced a 3-for-1 share split effective January 1, 2026, and revised its dividend forecast, reflecting a positive outlook for stakeholders and indicating strong financial health.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:1980) stock is a Buy with a Yen7273.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on DAI-DAN Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:1980 Stock Forecast page.

More about DAI-DAN Co., Ltd.

DAI-DAN Co., Ltd. operates in the construction industry, focusing on providing comprehensive building services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market and is known for its construction contract orders.

Average Trading Volume: 216,136

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen306.2B

See more data about 1980 stock on TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue