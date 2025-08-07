DaChan Food Reports Increased Turnover but Faces Profit Decline in H1 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Dachan Food (Asia) Limited ( (HK:3999) ) just unveiled an announcement.

DaChan Food (Asia) Limited reported a 4.1% increase in turnover for the first half of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. However, the company experienced a significant decline in gross profit by 15.7% and reported a loss attributable to shareholders of RMB 35,070,000, contrasting with a profit in the previous year. This performance reflects challenges in maintaining profit margins and managing costs, impacting its financial stability and potentially affecting stakeholder confidence.

DaChan Food (Asia) Limited operates in the food industry, focusing on the production and distribution of poultry and related food products. The company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 47,471

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$680.8M

