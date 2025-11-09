Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Cypress Funds Llc, managed by Steven Baum, recently executed a significant transaction involving Nvidia Corporation ((NVDA)). The hedge fund reduced its position by 68,776 shares.

Spark’s Take on NVDA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NVDA is a Outperform.

Nvidia’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call are the most significant factors driving the high stock score. The company’s robust growth in AI and data center segments, despite geopolitical challenges, positions it well for future expansion. Technical indicators show bullish momentum, although high valuation metrics suggest caution.

More about Nvidia Corporation

YTD Price Performance: 40.14%

Average Trading Volume: 181,657,065

Current Market Cap: $4570.3B

