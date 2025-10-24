Cyngn VP Ben Landen Resigns Effective October 24

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Cyngn ( (CYN) ).

On October 22, 2025, Ben Landen, Vice President of Business Operations at Cyngn Inc., resigned effective October 24, 2025. His resignation was not due to any disagreements with the company, and Cyngn expressed gratitude for his contributions.

The most recent analyst rating on (CYN) stock is a Sell with a $4.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Cyngn stock, see the CYN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on CYN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CYN is a Underperform.

Cyngn’s overall stock score is low due to significant financial challenges, particularly in profitability and cash flow management. Technical indicators show bearish momentum, and the valuation is unattractive with a negative P/E ratio. The lack of earnings call data and corporate events means these factors do not influence the score.

To see Spark’s full report on CYN stock, click here.

More about Cyngn

Average Trading Volume: 756,417

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $32.17M

See more insights into CYN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue