Cycurion Launches Strategic Cybersecurity Webinar Series

Cycurion ( (CYCU) ) has provided an update.

On October 30, 2025, Cycurion, Inc. announced a strategic cybersecurity webinar series in collaboration with the National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO) aimed at empowering healthcare organizations with critical threat intelligence and defensive strategies. This initiative positions Cycurion as a leader in proactive cybersecurity awareness, providing public sector leaders with the necessary tools to combat evolving digital threats. The three-part series, featuring industry expert Eric Singleton, will focus on equipping decision-makers and IT professionals with practical frameworks to enhance their cyber posture, particularly in the healthcare sector. The sessions will address the sophistication of cyber threats, especially during vulnerable periods like the holiday season, and offer actionable defense strategies tailored to the unique challenges of public health organizations.

Spark’s Take on CYCU Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CYCU is a Neutral.

Cycurion’s overall stock score is primarily influenced by its financial performance and technical analysis. While there are some operational improvements, high leverage and negative cash flow are significant concerns. The technical indicators suggest bearish momentum, and the valuation is unattractive due to a negative P/E ratio.

More about Cycurion

Based in McLean, Virginia, Cycurion (NASDAQ: CYCU) is a forward-thinking provider of IT cybersecurity solutions and AI, committed to delivering secure, reliable, and innovative services to clients worldwide. Specializing in cybersecurity, program management, and business continuity, Cycurion harnesses its AI-enhanced ARx platform and expert team to empower clients and safeguard their operations. Along with its subsidiaries, Axxum Technologies LLC, Cloudburst Security LLC, and Cycurion Innovation, Inc., Cycurion serves government, healthcare, and corporate clients committed to securing the digital future.

Average Trading Volume: 892,995

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $12.2M

