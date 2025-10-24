Cycurion Announces 1-for-30 Reverse Stock Split

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Cycurion ( (CYCU) ).

On October 24, 2025, Cycurion, Inc. announced a 1-for-30 reverse stock split of its common stock, effective October 27, 2025, to remain compliant with Nasdaq listing requirements. This move will reduce the number of outstanding shares from approximately 86.5 million to about 2.9 million, with no fractional shares issued. Stockholders will receive cash payments for fractional shares, and adjustments will be made to the company’s equity incentive plans.

The most recent analyst rating on (CYCU) stock is a Hold with a $0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Cycurion stock, see the CYCU Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on CYCU Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CYCU is a Neutral.

Cycurion’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its financial performance and technical analysis. Despite some operational improvements, high leverage and negative cash flow are significant risks. Technical indicators suggest bearish momentum, and the negative P/E ratio highlights valuation challenges.

To see Spark’s full report on CYCU stock, click here.

More about Cycurion

Based in McLean, Virginia, Cycurion, Inc. is a forward-thinking provider of IT cybersecurity solutions and AI, specializing in cybersecurity, program management, and business continuity. The company, along with its subsidiaries Axxum Technologies, Cloudburst Security, and Cycurion Innovation, Inc., serves government, healthcare, and corporate clients worldwide.

Average Trading Volume: 24,914,912

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $12.4M

For an in-depth examination of CYCU stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue