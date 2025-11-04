Cycliq Group Ltd Announces Director’s Change in Shareholding

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Cycliq Group Ltd ( (AU:CYQ) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Cycliq Group Ltd announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically involving Mr. Gareth Jakeman, who has ceased to have a relevant interest in Mason Stevens Limited, resulting in the disposal of 22,940,188 ordinary shares. This change reflects a significant adjustment in Mr. Jakeman’s indirect holdings, potentially impacting the company’s governance and stakeholder perceptions.

More about Cycliq Group Ltd

Cycliq Group Ltd operates in the technology industry, focusing on the production of cycling safety products, including bike cameras and lights. The company targets the cycling market, aiming to enhance safety and security for cyclists through innovative technology solutions.

Current Market Cap: A$3.22M

Find detailed analytics on CYQ stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue