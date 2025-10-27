Cybernaut International Holdings Announces Board Composition and Roles

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Cybernaut International Holdings Company Limited ( (HK:1020) ) has shared an update.

Cybernaut International Holdings Company Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors and their respective roles within the organization. The board comprises executive directors, including Mr. Kong Junmin as Chairman, and independent non-executive directors. The announcement also details the membership of three key board committees: Audit, Nomination, and Remuneration, highlighting the leadership roles within these committees. This update is significant for stakeholders as it outlines the governance structure and leadership, which could impact the company’s strategic direction and operational oversight.

More about Cybernaut International Holdings Company Limited

Cybernaut International Holdings Company Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating with limited liability. It functions within a group structure and is publicly listed with the stock code 1020. The company is involved in various business operations through its subsidiaries.

Average Trading Volume: 8,267,290

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$640.8M



