Cybernaut International Announces Key Executive Changes

The latest update is out from Cybernaut International Holdings Company Limited ( (HK:1020) ).

Cybernaut International Holdings Company Limited has announced a change in its executive team, with Mr. Cheung Wing Lok resigning from his positions as Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary, and Authorised Representative to focus on other business commitments. The company has appointed Mr. Ma Kin Ling to fill these roles, bringing with him extensive experience from various positions in other listed companies. This transition is expected to maintain the company’s operational stability and continuity, as Mr. Ma’s background in finance and leadership is anticipated to support Cybernaut International Holdings’ strategic objectives.

Average Trading Volume: 8,267,290

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$640.8M

