CyanConnode Secures Follow-On Order in MENA Region

The latest update is out from CyanConnode Holdings ( (GB:CYAN) ).

CyanConnode Holdings has secured a follow-on order valued at over AED 5.8 million for cellular gateways in the MENA region, as part of a multi-year deployment. This contract, which builds on previous agreements from 2022 and 2024, will enhance revenue visibility and support the company’s global growth strategy by strengthening its strategic partnership in the region.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CYAN is a Neutral.

CyanConnode Holdings shows potential due to its significant revenue growth and strategic expansions in the Indian market, notably through recent major contracts. However, persistent financial challenges, including negative profitability and cash flow issues, weigh heavily on the overall score. Technical indicators suggest a possible rebound, while valuation remains a concern due to ongoing losses.

More about CyanConnode Holdings

CyanConnode Holdings plc is a global provider specializing in IoT communication and smart metering solutions, focusing on the deployment of cellular gateways for smart electricity metering infrastructure.

Average Trading Volume: 289,202

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £27.08M

