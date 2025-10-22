CyanConnode Reports Strong H1 FY2026 with Major Contract Win in Goa

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from CyanConnode Holdings ( (GB:CYAN) ) is now available.

CyanConnode Holdings announced a successful trading update for the first half of FY2026, highlighted by a significant contract win in Goa, India, worth approximately £70 million. Despite currency translation effects, the company’s revenue increased by 31% to £7.4 million, driven by smart metering projects in India and other regions. The company shipped 893,000 Omnimesh Modules in India during this period, reflecting strong operational momentum. With a robust order book of £157 million and the upcoming commencement of the Goa AMISP project, CyanConnode is well-positioned for sustained growth and market expansion. The company’s strategic focus on the Indian market, with a substantial pipeline of opportunities, supports its positive outlook for continued revenue growth.

CyanConnode Holdings plc is a global provider specializing in IoT communication and smart metering solutions. The company focuses on delivering advanced metering infrastructure services, particularly in India, through its subsidiary DigiSmart Networks Private Limited. CyanConnode is actively involved in smart meter installations and communication systems, with a strong presence in both the Indian and international markets.

