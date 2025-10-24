CVS Group Launches £20 Million Share Buyback Programme

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

CVS Group plc ( (GB:CVSG) ) has shared an announcement.

CVS Group plc has announced the commencement of a share buyback programme, allocating up to £20 million for the purchase of ordinary shares. This initiative aims to return surplus capital to shareholders and reduce the company’s share capital in line with its capital allocation policy. The buyback will be managed by Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, and is expected to conclude in the first quarter of 2026. This move may enhance shareholder value and optimize the company’s capital structure.

More about CVS Group plc

CVS Group plc is an AIM-listed provider of veterinary services operating in the UK and Australia. The company focuses on delivering high-quality clinical services through its network of approximately 470 veterinary practices, including specialist referral hospitals and out-of-hours sites. CVS also runs Laboratories for diagnostic services and an online retail business, Animed Direct. The Group employs around 8,900 personnel, including 2,400 veterinary surgeons and 3,300 nurses.

Average Trading Volume: 276,290

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.02B

