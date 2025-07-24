CVB Financial Prepares Q3 2025 Investor Presentation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Cvb Financial ( (CVBF) ) is now available.

CVB Financial Corp. announced that its President and CEO, along with the CFO, will present to institutional investors in the third quarter of 2025, with updated financial information from the second quarter of 2025. The company’s financial highlights for Q2 2025 include a net income of $51 million and an EPS of $0.36, with deposits and customer repos increasing by $123 million since March 2025. The company maintains strong capital ratios and a robust balance sheet, positioning it well within the competitive banking industry in California.

The most recent analyst rating on (CVBF) stock is a Hold with a $20.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Cvb Financial stock, see the CVBF Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on CVBF Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CVBF is a Outperform.

CVBF’s strong financial fundamentals and bullish technical indicators lead to a favorable score. While valuation is reasonable, caution is advised due to declining loan portfolio and increased classified loans.

To see Spark’s full report on CVBF stock, click here.

More about Cvb Financial

CVB Financial Corp., founded in 1974, is the largest financial institution headquartered in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates as the holding company for Citizens Business Bank, which serves the financial needs of successful small to medium-sized businesses and their owners throughout California. The company offers a range of services including property management, real estate banking, international treasury management, and specialty banking. CVB Financial Corp. has a strong track record of profitability and cash dividends, being recognized among the top banks in America by Forbes and maintaining a five-star superior rating from Bauer Financial.

Average Trading Volume: 759,649

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.88B

See more insights into CVBF stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue