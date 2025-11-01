Cushman & Wakefield Reports Record Leasing Revenue

Cushman & Wakefield ((CWK)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Cushman & Wakefield’s recent earnings call showcased a strong financial performance, highlighted by record-breaking leasing revenues and significant debt reduction. The company reported robust growth in adjusted EPS and capital markets, although challenges were noted in APAC leasing revenue and earnings from equity method investments.

Record-Breaking Third Quarter Leasing Revenue

Cushman & Wakefield delivered the largest third quarter leasing revenue in the company’s history, marking a significant milestone. This achievement underscores the company’s strong market position and ability to capitalize on leasing opportunities.

Debt Reduction Achievements

The company announced an additional $100 million debt prepayment, bringing the total debt paydown to $500 million over a two-year period. This strategic move reflects Cushman & Wakefield’s commitment to strengthening its financial health and reducing leverage.

Improved Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Year-to-date, Cushman & Wakefield improved its adjusted EBITDA margin by 70 basis points compared to the previous year. This improvement highlights the company’s operational efficiency and effective cost management strategies.

Strong Adjusted EPS Growth

The company reported a 26% year-over-year growth in adjusted EPS, rising to $0.29 from $0.23. This growth indicates strong profitability and successful execution of business strategies.

Capital Markets Growth

Cushman & Wakefield’s capital markets revenue grew by 20% year-over-year, with notable performance in the APAC region, which saw an impressive 84% growth. This expansion demonstrates the company’s robust presence and strategic focus in capital markets.

Significant EMEA Revenue Increase

EMEA revenues surged by 30% in the project management platform, showcasing the company’s strong performance and growth potential in this region.

APAC Leasing Revenue Decline

Despite overall strong performance, leasing revenue in the APAC region declined by 6%, with Greater China facing tough comparisons. This highlights some regional challenges that the company needs to address.

Earnings from Equity Method Investments

Cushman & Wakefield reported an $8.6 million loss from equity method investments, down from a $12 million contribution a year ago. This decline was impacted by factors including reduced earnings from the Onewo joint venture.

Forward-Looking Guidance

During the earnings call, Cushman & Wakefield provided optimistic guidance for the remainder of the year and beyond. The company reported an 8% increase in Q3 revenue, reaching $1.8 billion, with organic revenue growth of 9%. Adjusted EBITDA rose by 11% to $160 million, and the adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by 23 basis points to 9%. The company increased its 2025 adjusted EPS growth guidance to 30% to 35%, reflecting strong earnings momentum and strategic investments.

In summary, Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings call highlighted a strong financial performance with record-breaking leasing revenues and significant debt reduction. Despite challenges in APAC leasing revenue and equity method investments, the company demonstrated robust growth in adjusted EPS and capital markets. With optimistic forward-looking guidance, Cushman & Wakefield is well-positioned for continued success and growth.

