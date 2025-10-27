CurveBeam AI Announces Q1 FY25 Results and Investor Webinar

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Curvebeam AI Ltd. ( (AU:CVB) ) has provided an announcement.

CurveBeam AI Limited announced the release of its Appendix 4C for the period ending 30 September 2025, along with an investor webinar scheduled for 30 October 2025. This announcement highlights the company’s commitment to transparency and engagement with stakeholders, potentially strengthening its market position and investor relations.

CurveBeam AI Limited is a developer and manufacturer of specialized medical imaging (CT) equipment, enhanced by AI-enabled SaaS-based clinical assessment solutions. The company focuses on supporting medical practitioners in managing musculoskeletal conditions with its flagship CT scanner, HiRise™, which offers both weight-bearing and traditional non-weight-bearing CT scans. CurveBeam AI operates with over 70 employees, with its corporate office and AI functions in Melbourne, Australia, and its global operations headquarters in Hatfield, Pennsylvania, USA.

