Currys plc Executes Share Buy-Back, Adjusts Voting Rights

Currys plc ( (GB:CURY) ) just unveiled an update.

Currys plc has executed a share buy-back program, purchasing and canceling 468,000 ordinary shares at a price of 142.50 pence per share. This transaction, conducted through Panmure Liberum Limited, reduces the total number of shares in issue to 1,111,823,093, impacting the company’s total voting rights and potentially affecting shareholder calculations under the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CURY is a Neutral.

Currys plc shows a positive financial trajectory with strong cash flow and improved leverage, contributing significantly to the score. The technical analysis indicates a bullish trend, though caution is advised due to overbought conditions. Valuation metrics suggest the stock is fairly priced, with a modest dividend yield.

More about Currys plc

Currys plc is a company operating in the retail sector, focusing on consumer electronics and home appliances. It serves a broad market, providing a range of products from leading technology brands.

Average Trading Volume: 2,993,974

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.5B

