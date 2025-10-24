Curis Granted Nasdaq Compliance Extension Until November

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Curis ( (CRIS) ) has provided an announcement.

Curis, Inc. is facing a potential delisting from the Nasdaq Capital Market due to non-compliance with the market value of listed securities requirement, which mandates a minimum of $35 million. After receiving a delisting notice on August 21, 2025, Curis requested a hearing, which temporarily halted the delisting process. On October 20, 2025, Nasdaq granted Curis an exception until November 14, 2025, to regain compliance. The company must notify Nasdaq of any significant developments during this period, but there is no guarantee of maintaining its listing.

Spark’s Take on CRIS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CRIS is a Neutral.

Curis’ overall stock score is primarily impacted by its weak financial performance and valuation, reflecting ongoing profitability and solvency challenges. While the earnings call provided some positive clinical trial updates, the limited cash runway and regulatory uncertainties remain significant risks. Technical analysis also indicates a bearish trend, further weighing down the score.

More about Curis

Average Trading Volume: 67,386

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $19.12M

