CUPANI Metals Launches 2025 Exploration at Blue Lake Project

Cupani Metals ( (TSE:CUPA) ) has provided an announcement.

CUPANI Metals Corporation has initiated its 2025 exploration program at the Blue Lake project in Quebec, focusing on copper, nickel, and PGE deposits. The program includes a new airborne geophysical survey conducted by Expert Geophysics Surveys Inc., which aims to update and extend previous survey data to assist in target verification and geophysical modeling for future drilling. The survey covers 5313 line-km and includes newly added claims in the Extensions Zone. This initiative is expected to enhance CUPANI’s operational capabilities and potentially increase its resource base, reinforcing its position in the mineral exploration industry.

More about Cupani Metals

CUPANI Metals Corp. is a company focused on mineral exploration properties, providing shareholders with long-term capital growth exposure. It is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol ‘CUPA’.

Average Trading Volume: 51,320

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$20.26M

