Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Partners with RedHill for Talicia

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals ( (CPIX) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On October 20, 2025, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals announced a strategic partnership with RedHill Biopharma to jointly commercialize Talicia®, an FDA-approved treatment for Helicobacter pylori infection. This collaboration involves forming a new company where RedHill contributes Talicia assets and Cumberland invests $4 million, taking charge of distribution and sales. The agreement aims to leverage Cumberland’s sales force to enhance Talicia’s market presence, with both companies sharing revenues and operational responsibilities. Talicia, featuring high eradication rates and low resistance, is now a first-line treatment option in updated guidelines, with patent protection until 2042 and extensive insurance coverage in the U.S.

The most recent analyst rating on (CPIX) stock is a Hold with a $3.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock, see the CPIX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on CPIX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CPIX is a Neutral.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals’ overall stock score reflects a mix of positive earnings call insights and financial challenges. Strong revenue growth and strategic developments are offset by weak profitability and technical indicators, resulting in a moderate score.

To see Spark’s full report on CPIX stock, click here.

More about Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., based in Tennessee, is a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, acquiring, and commercializing unique products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets. Their portfolio includes FDA-approved brands such as Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Sancuso, Vaprisol, and Vibativ, and they are involved in Phase II clinical studies for ifetroban in various conditions.

Average Trading Volume: 44,930

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $53.26M

For an in-depth examination of CPIX stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue