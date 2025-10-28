CuFe Ltd Announces Annual General Meeting Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

CuFe Limited ( (AU:CUF) ) just unveiled an announcement.

CuFe Ltd has announced the release of its Notice of Annual General Meeting to shareholders, scheduled for 26 November 2025 in West Leederville, WA. This meeting is a significant event for stakeholders as it provides an opportunity to discuss the company’s strategic direction and operational plans, potentially impacting its industry positioning and future growth.

CuFe Ltd (ASX: CUF) is an emerging company in the mining industry, focusing on copper and iron ore. The company aims to develop near-term, high-grade premium iron ore projects and has interests in various projects and tenements in Australia that are prospective for iron ore, copper, and gold.

YTD Price Performance: 330.0%

Average Trading Volume: 6,571,336

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$71.61M

