CTF Services Limited Delays Circular Dispatch for FY2026 Sales Cap Revision

CTF Services Limited, a company incorporated in Bermuda, has announced a delay in the dispatch of a circular related to the revision of the FY2026 Annual Sales Cap for certain continuing connected transactions under the NWD Master Services Agreement. The circular, which was initially expected to be published within 15 business days following the announcement on September 29, 2025, will now be postponed to around October 24, 2025, due to the need for additional time to finalize certain information.

