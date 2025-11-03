CStone Pharmaceuticals Announces Board Composition and Roles

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from CStone Pharmaceuticals ( (HK:2616) ) is now available.

CStone Pharmaceuticals announced the composition of its board of directors, highlighting the roles and functions of each member. This announcement is significant for stakeholders as it outlines the leadership structure and governance, which can impact the company’s strategic direction and operational efficiency.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2616) stock is a Hold with a HK$7.50 price target.

CStone Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative immuno-oncology and precision medicine therapies, primarily targeting the Asian market.

Average Trading Volume: 22,471,424

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$9.1B

