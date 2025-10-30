CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering (Group) Company Limited Class H ( (HK:0317) ) has provided an update.

CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering Company reported significant financial growth in its third quarter of 2025, with a notable increase in operating income and net profit attributable to shareholders. The company’s total profit surged by 229.66% compared to the same period last year, reflecting a strong operational performance. Despite a negative net cash flow from operating activities, the company’s assets and owners’ equity showed positive growth, indicating a robust financial position and potential for future expansion.

CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering (Group) Company Limited is a joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in the offshore and marine engineering industry, focusing on the production and servicing of marine vessels and related engineering solutions.

