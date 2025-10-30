CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering Enters 2026 Financial Services Framework Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering (Group) Company Limited Class H ( (HK:0317) ) has issued an update.

CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering has entered into the 2026 Financial Services Framework Agreement with CSSC Finance to continue their financial services relationship from January 1, 2026, to December 31, 2026. This agreement, which includes proposed annual caps, requires approval from independent shareholders and is subject to Hong Kong Listing Rules due to its classification as a continuing connected transaction. The agreement involves non-exempt transactions that necessitate reporting and shareholder approval, highlighting the company’s ongoing strategic financial collaborations and compliance with regulatory requirements.

CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering (Group) Company Limited is a joint stock limited liability company incorporated in China, operating in the offshore and marine engineering industry. The company is involved in providing financial services through its connection with CSSC Finance, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CSSC Group.

