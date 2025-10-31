CSL Limited Announces Director’s Interest Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from CSL ( (AU:CSL) ).

CSL Limited announced a change in the interests of Dr. Paul McKenzie, a director of the company, involving the grant of 58,360 Performance Share Units as part of a long-term incentive plan. This change, approved by shareholders at the 2025 Annual General Meeting, is intended to align the director’s interests with the company’s long-term performance goals, potentially impacting CSL’s strategic direction and stakeholder confidence.

CSL Limited operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on the development and delivery of innovative medicines. The company is known for its production of vaccines, blood plasma derivatives, and other biopharmaceutical products, serving a global market with a strong emphasis on addressing unmet medical needs.

