CSB Bank Ltd. Announces 104th AGM and E-Voting Details

CSB Bank Ltd. ( (IN:CSBBANK) ) has provided an announcement.

CSB Bank Ltd. has announced the publication of its 104th Annual General Meeting (AGM) notice, along with details on e-voting and book closure, in compliance with regulatory requirements. This announcement is part of the bank’s ongoing commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance, potentially impacting shareholder engagement and corporate governance practices.

More about CSB Bank Ltd.

CSB Bank Ltd., headquartered in Thrissur, Kerala, India, operates in the banking industry. It offers a range of financial services and products, focusing on providing banking solutions to its customers.

Average Trading Volume: 23,322

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 72.79B INR

