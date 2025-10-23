Crown Castle Reports Strong Q3 2025, Raises Outlook

Crown Castle International ( (CCI) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Crown Castle International presented to its investors.

Crown Castle International, a leading provider of communications infrastructure in the U.S., owns and operates approximately 40,000 cell towers and 90,000 route miles of fiber, facilitating essential data and wireless services across major markets. In its latest earnings report, Crown Castle announced a positive third quarter for 2025, with an increase in its full-year outlook. The company highlighted strong operational and financial results, driven by efficient operations and strategic investments. Key financial metrics showed a 7% increase in net income to $323 million, despite a 5% decrease in site rental revenues compared to the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $718 million, reflecting an 8% decrease, while AFFO per share decreased by 7% to $1.12. Looking ahead, Crown Castle remains optimistic about its growth prospects, focusing on maximizing shareholder value through strategic investments and operational efficiencies, positioning itself as a standalone tower company after the anticipated sale of its Fiber Business in 2026.

