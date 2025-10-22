Crocodile Garments Limited Announces HK$53.3 Million Rights Issue

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Crocodile Garments Limited ( (HK:0122) ) is now available.

Crocodile Garments Limited has announced a proposed rights issue to raise approximately HK$53.3 million by offering new shares to existing shareholders. The initiative aims to strengthen the company’s financial position without requiring shareholder approval, as it complies with Hong Kong’s listing rules. The rights issue is non-underwritten, meaning it will proceed regardless of the level of shareholder participation, and Ms. Lam, the company’s Chairman and CEO, has committed to subscribing to her full entitlement of rights shares.

Crocodile Garments Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong, primarily involved in the garment industry. It focuses on the production and sale of clothing items.

Average Trading Volume: 23,189

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$137.2M

