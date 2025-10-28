Critical Resources Expands Lithium and Antimony Projects Amid Strategic Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Critical Resources Ltd ( (AU:CRR) ) has issued an update.

Critical Resources Limited has made significant strides in its Mavis Lake Lithium Project in Ontario, Canada, by acquiring additional lithium claims, thereby expanding its exploration potential and strengthening its position in the North American lithium supply chain. Additionally, the company is advancing its gold and antimony projects in New South Wales, Australia, and New Zealand, with ongoing drilling and land acquisition efforts. These developments, along with a successful capital raise, underscore the company’s strategic focus on expanding its resource base and exploring value-adding opportunities in critical minerals.

More about Critical Resources Ltd

Critical Resources Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of lithium, antimony, and gold resources. The company is actively involved in projects in Ontario, Canada, New South Wales, Australia, and New Zealand, aiming to enhance its position in the critical minerals market.

Average Trading Volume: 5,390,147

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$29.6M

