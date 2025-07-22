Critical Infrastructure Technologies Ltd. Announces Strategic Financial Initiatives

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Critical Infrastructure Technologies Ltd. ( (TSE:CTTT) ) has issued an announcement.

Critical Infrastructure Technologies Ltd. has announced a non-brokered private placement to raise up to C$500,000, issuing 10 million units at C$0.05 each. The company also plans to settle debts with management and creditors by issuing 10 million units, and has adopted an amended equity incentive plan, granting stock options and restricted share units to eligible participants. These strategic moves are aimed at strengthening the company’s financial position and incentivizing key stakeholders.

More about Critical Infrastructure Technologies Ltd.

Critical Infrastructure Technologies Ltd. operates in the technology sector, focusing on providing solutions for critical infrastructure. The company is involved in offering equity incentives and managing financial settlements to enhance its operational capabilities.

Average Trading Volume: 46,217

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

