Criteo SA Announces New Chief Customer Officer

Criteo SA ( (CRTO) ) has provided an update.

On October 29, 2025, Criteo S.A. announced the appointment of Edouard Dinichert as Chief Customer Officer, effective December 1, 2025, and reported strong financial results for the third quarter of 2025. The company also revealed plans to transfer its legal domicile from France to Luxembourg and list its ordinary shares on Nasdaq, aiming to complete this transition by the third quarter of 2026, pending shareholder approval. These strategic moves, including a 2% increase in revenue and a significant rise in net income, underscore Criteo’s commitment to innovation and expanding its market influence, potentially enhancing shareholder value and operational efficiency.

The most recent analyst rating on (CRTO) stock is a Buy with a $42.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Criteo SA stock, see the CRTO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on CRTO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CRTO is a Neutral.

Criteo’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance and attractive valuation, offset by bearish technical indicators. The company’s strategic initiatives and positive earnings call sentiment provide a favorable outlook, though technical challenges and macroeconomic uncertainties present risks.

More about Criteo SA

Criteo S.A. is a global platform that connects the commerce ecosystem, focusing on leveraging commerce data and AI to deliver measurable outcomes across various channels. The company operates in the advertising technology industry, providing solutions for media spend and retail media, and has a strong presence with over 4,100 brands and partnerships with major retailers.

Average Trading Volume: 420,433

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.09B

