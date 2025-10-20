CRISIL Updates Q3 2025 Financial Presentation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

CRISIL Limited ( (IN:CRISIL) ) just unveiled an announcement.

CRISIL Limited announced a revision in their Q3 2025 corporate presentation, specifically correcting the Profit after Tax figures for the first nine months of 2024 and 2025. This correction does not affect any other financial information in the presentation, ensuring stakeholders have accurate data for decision-making.

More about CRISIL Limited

CRISIL Limited operates in the financial services industry, providing ratings, research, risk, and policy advisory services. The company is a leading global analytics firm and focuses on delivering insights and solutions to a wide range of clients, including financial institutions, corporations, and governments.

Average Trading Volume: 1,719

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 344.7B INR

